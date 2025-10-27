Anutin denies plan to reopen Thai-Cambodian border next month

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday denied claims that his government would reopen border crossings with Cambodia next month, stressing that at least four steps outlined in the joint declaration must be completed before normal relations can resume.
Anutin was responding to speculation that Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would reopen on November 1.
“I don’t know who set that date,” Anutin said when asked by reporters.
Anutin explained that any reopening would depend on Cambodia demonstrating sincerity in resolving border issues. He said Cambodia must first begin implementing the terms of the joint declaration, which he and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet signed.
Thailand would then evaluate Cambodia’s actions and respond accordingly before taking the next step under the agreement, he added.
The sequence of steps would begin with the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border, followed by landmine clearance, crackdowns on online scams, and management of disputed areas.
“Thailand was not the one that violated the ceasefire conditions, so all actions must begin with Cambodia,” Anutin said.
“For example, they must withdraw all heavy weapons from the border. They started that last night. After they’ve done it, we’ll do our part, as we also have heavy weapons along the border.”
He said the armed forces of both countries would coordinate through bilateral mechanisms, and the withdrawal process would be observed by ASEAN envoys.
Once ASEAN confirms the removal of heavy weapons, the next phase would be mine clearance, also under supervision of the ASEAN Observation Team, Anutin added.
He expressed hope that Cambodia would not obstruct the mine-clearing operations.
After mine clearance, both governments would cooperate to suppress online scam networks.
Anutin said Thailand had already begun by cutting internet connections to scam syndicates, tracking financial transactions, and pursuing legal action against those involved.
He said resolving border encroachments would be the final step before relations return to normal. Thailand would focus on Cambodian encroachments at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo province.
Once disputes in these two villages are resolved, Thailand would also resettle Thai families encroaching on Cambodian territory by finding them new homes, Anutin said.
Anutin concluded that after all issues affecting national security are resolved, both sides will begin talks to normalise relations, after which border crossings could reopen.