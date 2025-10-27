Anutin denies plan to reopen Thai-Cambodian border next month

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday denied claims that his government would reopen border crossings with Cambodia next month, stressing that at least four steps outlined in the joint declaration must be completed before normal relations can resume.

Anutin was responding to speculation that Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would reopen on November 1.

“I don’t know who set that date,” Anutin said when asked by reporters.

Reopening depends on Cambodia’s actions

Anutin explained that any reopening would depend on Cambodia demonstrating sincerity in resolving border issues. He said Cambodia must first begin implementing the terms of the joint declaration, which he and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet signed.