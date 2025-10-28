Anutin, Hun Manet meet to push Thai–Cambodian joint declaration into action

Kuala Lumpur, October 27 2025 — At 10:30 a.m. local time (one hour ahead of Bangkok), Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia at Room 7M, Level 3, KLCC Convention Centre, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
Following the meeting, Government Spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat summarised the key outcomes as follows:
Anutin thanked Prime Minister Hun Manet for his letter of condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.
He reiterated that the Joint Declaration, signed on October 26 2025, serves as a foundation for forward progress between the two countries. What matters most now, he said, is the sincere and concrete implementation of the agreement. The discussion therefore focused on the need for both nations to cooperate closely to translate the commitments into real action as soon as possible.
Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s emphasis on the four key measures agreed upon to ease tensions along the border:
The process of withdrawing heavy weapons has already begun, but Thailand hopes to see steady, continuous progress to ensure the safety of border communities.
He also called for stronger coordination on the remaining issues, especially the joint fight against cross-border crime, the field deployment of demining teams, and faithful implementation of the border management agreements.
Both leaders agreed to enhance diplomatic communication, assigning their respective foreign ministers to meet soon to advance practical cooperation.
They also recognised that the two to three days following the signing of the joint declaration are critical, as citizens and media in both countries are closely watching for signs of progress.
Accordingly, both sides acknowledged their shared responsibility to demonstrate tangible steps in fulfilling the commitments with sincerity and good faith, ensuring peace, stability, and safety for the peoples of both nations.