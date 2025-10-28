Anutin, Hun Manet meet to push Thai–Cambodian joint declaration into action

Kuala Lumpur, October 27 2025 — At 10:30 a.m. local time (one hour ahead of Bangkok), Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia at Room 7M, Level 3, KLCC Convention Centre, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

Following the meeting, Government Spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat summarised the key outcomes as follows:

Anutin thanked Prime Minister Hun Manet for his letter of condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

He reiterated that the Joint Declaration, signed on October 26 2025, serves as a foundation for forward progress between the two countries. What matters most now, he said, is the sincere and concrete implementation of the agreement. The discussion therefore focused on the need for both nations to cooperate closely to translate the commitments into real action as soon as possible.