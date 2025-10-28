Two major tests for Anutin: border tensions and scam crackdown

Anutin also took the issue to the regional stage during the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit (APT) held in Kuala Lumpur on October 27, where he outlined his “Three Securities Approach.”

Financial Security:

Anutin underscored the need to enhance the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) into a more responsive Rapid Financing Facility to provide timely financial assistance during crises.

Digital Security:

He stressed that the digital economy’s transformation must be inclusive, reaching local communities and SMEs, enabling technology to drive sustainable and equitable growth.

Human Security:

The prime minister placed people’s well-being at the heart of ASEAN Plus Three cooperation, calling for stronger and more coordinated regional efforts to dismantle scam networks and protect citizens from cyber exploitation.

Taking his commitment further, Anutin announced that Thailand would host a joint meeting with China, Japan, and South Korea to forge concrete regional cooperation in tackling technology-driven crimes, a move signalling Bangkok’s intention to lead the region’s war against online fraud.

But the government now faces growing scepticism over whether its campaign to eliminate scam networks will yield tangible results, particularly as allegations of insider links to such networks continue to emerge.

The most high-profile case involves Vorapak Tanyawong, who resigned as deputy finance minister after being accused of connections to a transnational network tied to Ben Smith and Yim Leak, chairman of BIC Bank in Cambodia. The bank has been suspected of facilitating illicit financial flows linked to scam operations and other unlawful regional businesses.

Although Vorapak firmly denied any involvement with Cambodian scam syndicates or illegal ventures, he said his resignation was meant to prevent personal matters from undermining the government’s work.

Behind the scenes, however, his departure reportedly stemmed from mounting pressure from both social media and national security circles. Political observers believe the move also aimed to pre-empt an impending ethics probe that could have widened beyond Vorapak himself, potentially ensnaring other government figures and shaking the administration’s stability.

Adding to the turbulence, the opposition is gearing up for a no-confidence debate, expected to take place after Parliament reconvenes on December 12. The People’s Party, led by deputy leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, has already signalled its intent to use parliamentary and committee mechanisms to push for greater government accountability on these scandals.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party is grappling with internal uncertainty following the resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as party leader. An extraordinary general assembly on October 31 is expected to elect a new leadership and executive board, a key moment that will reveal how the party plans to counter the ruling Bhumjaithai Party.

Both the Thai-Cambodian peace issue and the anti-scammer crackdown now represent dual fronts of pressure on Prime Minister Anutin's government, from the global stage and the domestic political arena alike.

How Anutin navigates these tests will define the trajectory of his administration. A strategic victory could consolidate his government’s credibility and political momentum, but if the government misplays its hand, the entire game could collapse.





