Progress in negotiations to increase rice exports to China by 220,000 tons this year

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, on Tuesday (November 4) provided an update on ongoing negotiations regarding Thailand's rice exports to China, following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit in South Korea.
The Chinese government has recently informed that discussions will continue with Thailand to ensure that Thailand meets its rice export target of 500,000 tons to China this year.
The deal forms part of a state-to-state (G2G) cooperation agreement, which includes a total rice import quota of 10 million tons from
Under the agreement, there is a remaining import quota of 280,000 tons. However, Anutin has negotiated with President Xi to increase the import by an additional 220,000 tons, bringing the total to 500,000 tons.
This increase is requested as a gesture of goodwill to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.
Looking ahead to 2026, the Thai government and the Ministry of Commerce plan to negotiate with China for even higher rice import quotas. Thailand has already expressed its readiness to increase rice exports to China in the future.
Suphajee Suthumpun, Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, added that negotiations have taken place at various levels, including discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, as well as talks between the Ambassador and Prime Minister Anutin.
During the APEC meeting, the Prime Minister also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, engaging in discussions at both the Prime Ministerial and Presidential levels.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, the matter has already been submitted through China's procurement system, and she believes there should be no significant issues moving forward.
Siripong also announced that the Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on rice trade between Thailand and Singapore. The agreement, proposed by the Ministry of Commerce, marks a state-to-state rice purchase and sale arrangement.
The key aspects of the MOC include the scope of cooperation aimed at enhancing food security in the region and promoting trade between the two countries.
Under the agreement, the Thai government has agreed to sell a maximum of 100,000 tons of rice to the Singapore government over the course of the MOC, with the quantity based on Singapore's demand at international market prices at the time.
The Department of Foreign Trade has been designated as the main agency for Thailand, while the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will oversee the matter for Singapore.
Any disputes related to the interpretation or implementation of the MOC will be resolved peacefully through consultations or negotiations between the parties.
Either party may request a review, amendment, or modification of the MOC in whole or in part, with such changes to be documented and considered part of the agreement.
The MOC will take effect upon signing and will remain in force for five years, with the option for renewal for additional five-year periods, unless either party notifies the other in writing through diplomatic channels at least six months in advance of their intention to terminate the MOC.
This MOC is seen as a significant step in strengthening trade relations and cooperation between Thailand and Singapore. It aims to enhance regional food security and establish a more structured trade cooperation mechanism, while also boosting export opportunities from Thailand to the Singapore market.