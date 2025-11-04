Progress in negotiations to increase rice exports to China by 220,000 tons this year

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, on Tuesday (November 4) provided an update on ongoing negotiations regarding Thailand's rice exports to China, following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit in South Korea.

The Chinese government has recently informed that discussions will continue with Thailand to ensure that Thailand meets its rice export target of 500,000 tons to China this year.

The deal forms part of a state-to-state (G2G) cooperation agreement, which includes a total rice import quota of 10 million tons from

Under the agreement, there is a remaining import quota of 280,000 tons. However, Anutin has negotiated with President Xi to increase the import by an additional 220,000 tons, bringing the total to 500,000 tons.

This increase is requested as a gesture of goodwill to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.