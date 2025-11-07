PM Anutin leads official visit to Singapore, sidesteps questions on release of Cambodian prisoners

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sihasak confirmed that the release of the prisoners is expected to take place on November 12, 2025, but security officials should confirm the exact details. He noted that the release is in line with Thailand's conditions, which include the withdrawal of heavy weapons and mine-clearing operations. He added that the date could be adjusted, possibly to November 13.

When asked whether there were any additional conditions attached to the release, Sihasak affirmed there were none.

In response to media reports suggesting that the release might be a result of US pressure over trade tariffs, he strongly denied any link, stating that the release is strictly in accordance with the terms of the signed agreement.