PM Anutin leads official visit to Singapore, sidesteps questions on release of Cambodian prisoners

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Deputy PM and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Health Minister Pattana Promphat, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, on Friday embarked on an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various sectors between the two nations, including participation in the SET Government Roadshow 2025.
Upon arriving at Don Mueang Military Airport, Anutin was approached by journalists who sought comments regarding the ongoing discussions about the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners. However, the Prime Minister did not respond, signalling the end of the discussion by pointing to his watch, indicating it was time to depart.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sihasak confirmed that the release of the prisoners is expected to take place on November 12, 2025, but security officials should confirm the exact details. He noted that the release is in line with Thailand's conditions, which include the withdrawal of heavy weapons and mine-clearing operations. He added that the date could be adjusted, possibly to November 13.
When asked whether there were any additional conditions attached to the release, Sihasak affirmed there were none.
In response to media reports suggesting that the release might be a result of US pressure over trade tariffs, he strongly denied any link, stating that the release is strictly in accordance with the terms of the signed agreement.