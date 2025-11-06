PM Anutin to visit Singapore on Nov 7 to deepen cooperation and mark 60 years of ties

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will make an official visit to Singapore on November 7, 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. The visit will also include participation in the SET Government Roadshow 2025.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat stated that this marks Anutin’s fourth overseas visit as prime minister and holds special significance as Thailand and Singapore celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The trip also serves as a reciprocal visit following Prime Minister Wong’s official visit to Thailand in November 2024.

Anutin is scheduled to arrive at Changi International Airport on the morning of November 7, where he will attend an official welcoming ceremony. The programme includes the VIP Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, an official reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, a signing and exchange of cooperation agreements witnessed by both leaders, and a joint press conference.