PM Anutin to visit Singapore on Nov 7 to deepen cooperation and mark 60 years of ties

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will make an official visit to Singapore on November 7, 2025 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. The visit will also include participation in the SET Government Roadshow 2025.
Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat stated that this marks Anutin’s fourth overseas visit as prime minister and holds special significance as Thailand and Singapore celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The trip also serves as a reciprocal visit following Prime Minister Wong’s official visit to Thailand in November 2024.
Anutin is scheduled to arrive at Changi International Airport on the morning of November 7, where he will attend an official welcoming ceremony. The programme includes the VIP Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, an official reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, a signing and exchange of cooperation agreements witnessed by both leaders, and a joint press conference.
In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will pay a courtesy call on the President of Singapore and later attend the SET Government Roadshow 2025, where he will deliver a special keynote speech, meet leading investors, and engage with the Thai community, workers, and students in Singapore before returning to Thailand that evening.
Siripong added that the visit aims to maintain the momentum of positive bilateral cooperation, building on discussions held during the ASEAN Summit in October. Both countries will discuss several key topics, including food and energy security, digital economy and green economy development, public health and elderly care collaboration, and combating transnational crime, particularly online scams.
Two key bilateral cooperation documents are expected to be signed during the visit:
“The Prime Minister is committed to advancing Thailand-Singapore cooperation in tangible ways across economic, medical, and food security sectors,” Siripong said. “This visit reinforces the close friendship between the two nations as key ASEAN partners and marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It also provides a vital platform for charting a shared course of cooperation that keeps pace with regional and global transformations, ensuring sustainable progress for both countries.”