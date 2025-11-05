Anutin says 'Ben Smith' lawyer appointed political official by coalition partner

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that he did not personally select the lawyer of controversial South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, known as Ben Smith, for a political appointment, but he had to respect the decision made by his coalition partner.

Anutin explained that Thanadol Suwannarit, Mauerberger's personal lawyer, had been appointed as a political official due to a decision by the Kla Tham Party, a coalition partner, rather than by him.

"I didn’t appoint him; it’s a matter for the coalition partner. A coalition partner has the right to select their own people to work. This is a principle of working together and mutual respect among coalition partners," Anutin said.