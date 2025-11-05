Anutin says 'Ben Smith' lawyer appointed political official by coalition partner

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that he did not personally select the lawyer of controversial South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, known as Ben Smith, for a political appointment, but he had to respect the decision made by his coalition partner.
Anutin explained that Thanadol Suwannarit, Mauerberger's personal lawyer, had been appointed as a political official due to a decision by the Kla Tham Party, a coalition partner, rather than by him.
"I didn’t appoint him; it’s a matter for the coalition partner. A coalition partner has the right to select their own people to work. This is a principle of working together and mutual respect among coalition partners," Anutin said.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal from the Prime Minister’s Secretariat to appoint Thanadol as a political official attached to the Secretariat.
Following the appointment, Thanadol made a Facebook post thanking Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, the chief advisor of the Kla Tham Party, for supporting his appointment.
When asked whether Thanadol's appointment would become a political issue that could invite criticism of his government, Anutin replied that reporters should direct the question to Thamanat, not him.
Anutin added that he had no quarrel with Thanadol and clarified that the plot of land in Khao Yai, which Thanadol had inspected while serving as an advisor to the agriculture minister, did not belong to Anutin. Thanadol had led a team to check a golf course in Nakhon Ratchasima in February when he was an advisor to the agriculture minister.
Mauerberger has attracted attention due to allegations linking him to international scam networks based in Cambodia and operating in Thailand.
He has been accused by People’s Party MP Rangsima Rome of being a central figure in a Cambodian scam network that funnels illicit funds into Thailand through various businesses. The allegations also suggest connections to money laundering and human trafficking.
Mauerberger has denied all criminal allegations, asserting that he has never committed any criminal offenses and has no involvement with scam networks. He claims the reports are part of a "relentless smear campaign."
Later, Mauerberger had Thanadol file a defamation lawsuit with the Criminal Court against Rangsima.