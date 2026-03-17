Nissan to sell US-built SUV in Japan

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026
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Jiji Press

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday (March 17) that it will sell the US-built Murano SUV in Japan, starting in early 2027.

The move by the Japanese automaker comes as the country faces pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump to reduce its trade surplus with the United States.

Nissan will import the Murano using a simplified safety screening system that the Japanese transport ministry newly introduced for US-made passenger vehicles.

The Murano, made at a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, was previously sold in Japan between 2004 and 2015.

Among other Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell three US-built models, including the Highlander SUV, in Japan, starting as early as April.

Honda Motor Co. has announced plans to import two US-made models, including an Acura luxury car, for sale in Japan, starting in the second half of this year.

Nissan to sell US-built SUV in Japan

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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