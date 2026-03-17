Takaichi denies future consumption tax hike

"I'm not considering a further consumption tax hike," Takaichi said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

Following the planned two-year consumption tax rate cut to zero for food products, the prime minister said, "We'll shift to a refundable tax credit system as we fully understand the necessity of the consumption tax."

Meanwhile, Takaichi stressed that revising the operational guidelines for the country's three principles on the transfer of defence equipment is a key policy step to create a desirable security environment.