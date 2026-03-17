Israel claims Larijani, Basij chief killed in Tehran strike; Iran yet to confirm

Why the claim matters

If confirmed, the deaths would amount to the most significant assassinations inside Iran since the conflict began on February 28, when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, according to Reuters, Al Jazeera and AP. Reuters said Larijani would be the most senior Iranian figure killed since then, underscoring how high the stakes are for Tehran’s command structure.

Who Larijani and Soleimani are

Larijani is one of the best-known figures in Iran’s political-security establishment, having previously served as a nuclear negotiator, state media chief and speaker of parliament before returning to the national security post. Soleimani heads the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary force aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and long associated with Iran’s internal security apparatus.

A claim with major wartime implications

Even without Iranian confirmation, the Israeli claim alone is significant because it suggests Israel is still targeting the top tier of Iran’s political and security leadership in the capital itself. Confirmation from Tehran, or verifiable proof of life from Larijani, would likely determine whether this becomes the defining leadership strike of the war’s third week or remains a disputed wartime claim.