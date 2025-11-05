Anutin dismisses Hun Sen's remarks, emphasizes no compromise on Thailand's sovereignty

In response to Hun Sen, the President of the Cambodian Senate, who posted on Facebook stating that Cambodia never asked Thailand to reopen the border and that even if the border remains closed for another 500 years, Cambodia will not collapse, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, “I haven’t read it yet.”
When asked about Hun Sen’s remark that Cambodia had not softened its stance on signing the declaration for peace between Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin nodded and smiled.
Regarding Hun Sen’s tough stance, Anutin reassured the public that this would not affect the process of achieving peace along the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasized, “I still haven’t read it,” reiterating that Thailand will not compromise on its sovereignty.
Anutin also responded to questions about Hun Sen's frequent social media posts, which may suggest that Thailand is always following Cambodia's lead. He clarified, “Everyone has their own style. If anyone says we are following, they should read the Joint Declaration—nowhere does it say we’re following anyone.”
In reference to the signing of the Thai-Cambodia Declaration, Anutin explained that Thailand’s primary objective in signing was to stop the conflict and ensure peace, not to concede sovereignty or territory. He assured the public, “Thailand will never lose its territory or sovereignty because the agreement clearly states that what belongs to each nation remains theirs. There’s no part where we exchange land for any purpose.”
He further stressed that the signing was intended to ensure the safety of the Thai people’s lives and property, and to make it clear to Cambodia that they should not consider threatening Thailand. “It would be a huge mistake if you think Thailand can be invaded. We are confident that the message was conveyed clearly.”
Anutin also spoke about the trade between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasizing that although Cambodia can keep the border closed for as long as it wants, Thailand has more to lose from the current imbalance. Thailand sells goods worth 140 billion baht to Cambodia, while imports from Cambodia total just 30 billion baht annually, resulting in a significant trade imbalance for Thailand.
On the matter of rare earth minerals, Anutin explained that if other countries want to engage in cooperation with Thailand, it would consider any proposals carefully, but Thailand would not give away its resources. He reaffirmed that Thailand's involvement would not be about granting concessions but about ensuring the country's interests and securing fair participation in international markets.
When asked about balancing relations with the world’s major powers, Anutin said, “We must be true to ourselves. Thailand has its strengths, with talented people, technology, and financial resources. We need to position ourselves as partners, not followers.”
In conclusion, when asked if Thailand should pick sides, Anutin emphasized, “We choose our side, and that side is Thailand. Our priority is the nation’s benefit. We must remain self-reliant, ensuring we can produce food and provide for our needs. Strengthening justice and equality will make Thailand stronger and more trustworthy.”