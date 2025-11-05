Anutin dismisses Hun Sen's remarks, emphasizes no compromise on Thailand's sovereignty

In response to Hun Sen, the President of the Cambodian Senate, who posted on Facebook stating that Cambodia never asked Thailand to reopen the border and that even if the border remains closed for another 500 years, Cambodia will not collapse, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, “I haven’t read it yet.”

When asked about Hun Sen’s remark that Cambodia had not softened its stance on signing the declaration for peace between Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin nodded and smiled.

Regarding Hun Sen’s tough stance, Anutin reassured the public that this would not affect the process of achieving peace along the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasized, “I still haven’t read it,” reiterating that Thailand will not compromise on its sovereignty.

Anutin also responded to questions about Hun Sen's frequent social media posts, which may suggest that Thailand is always following Cambodia's lead. He clarified, “Everyone has their own style. If anyone says we are following, they should read the Joint Declaration—nowhere does it say we’re following anyone.”