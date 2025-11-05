Hun Sen reiterates Cambodia won’t ask Thailand to reopen border, boasts: "We won't collapse in 500 years"

Hun Sen, the President of the Cambodian Senate, posted a message on his official page, "Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia", reiterating that Cambodia will not request Thailand to reopen the border. He emphasized that even if Thailand keeps the border closed for another 500 years, Cambodia will not collapse but will instead continue to replace Thai products with domestic ones.
He explained that since the Cambodia-Thailand Peace Declaration was signed by the Cambodian and Thai prime ministers, with the assistance of Malaysia's prime minister and former U.S. President Donald Trump, there has been notable progress in easing tensions. This includes the successful withdrawal of the first set of heavy weapons from disputed areas, monitored and verified by ASEAN Observers (AOT).
Hun Sen stated that it is essential to clarify to the Cambodian people, who may have misunderstood, that Cambodia has never requested the reopening of border crossings with Thailand. He expressed concern that some Thai leaders, including the Thai prime minister, have repeatedly raised the issue, possibly using it as a political tactic in the upcoming Thai elections.
He stressed that this issue should not mislead the Cambodian public or be used to deceive Thai citizens ahead of their elections. “Cambodia has never requested Thailand to reopen the border. Thailand can keep it closed for 100 years or 500 years—it's entirely up to Thailand. The key is in Thailand’s hands. This closure has not caused Cambodia to collapse. On the contrary, it has allowed domestic products to replace Thai goods, creating an opportunity for the growth of domestic production.”
Hun Sen further clarified that when he spoke to foreign diplomatic representatives, he explained that the closure of the border is not just about severing ties between Cambodia and Thailand but also cutting off connections between ASEAN and Asia. He pointed out, “Where are the ASEAN highways, railways, and roads?”
Hun Sen concluded by urging the Thai leadership and the people of Thailand to understand that Cambodia will not request the reopening of the border, and to ensure the Cambodian people are not misled into thinking their leaders are subservient in asking Thailand to reopen it.