Hun Sen reiterates Cambodia won’t ask Thailand to reopen border, boasts: "We won't collapse in 500 years"

Hun Sen, the President of the Cambodian Senate, posted a message on his official page, "Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia", reiterating that Cambodia will not request Thailand to reopen the border. He emphasized that even if Thailand keeps the border closed for another 500 years, Cambodia will not collapse but will instead continue to replace Thai products with domestic ones.

He explained that since the Cambodia-Thailand Peace Declaration was signed by the Cambodian and Thai prime ministers, with the assistance of Malaysia's prime minister and former U.S. President Donald Trump, there has been notable progress in easing tensions. This includes the successful withdrawal of the first set of heavy weapons from disputed areas, monitored and verified by ASEAN Observers (AOT).

Hun Sen stated that it is essential to clarify to the Cambodian people, who may have misunderstood, that Cambodia has never requested the reopening of border crossings with Thailand. He expressed concern that some Thai leaders, including the Thai prime minister, have repeatedly raised the issue, possibly using it as a political tactic in the upcoming Thai elections.