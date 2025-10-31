US Embassy Clarifies: Rare Earths MOU Is Not Legally Binding

Thai cooperation aims to boost Thailand's processing industry and secure vital supply chains; agreement builds on existing trade and investment links.

The United States Embassy has moved to clarify the legal status of a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Washington and Bangkok concerning cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth elements.

The embassy stated that the agreement, while significant for strengthening bilateral trade and investment, is not intended to be legally binding under either international or domestic law.

The MOU was signed by the US and Thailand to fortify the critical minerals supply chain, encourage investment to drive domestic value-addition and processing industries in Thailand, and enhance the security of rare earth supply chains in both nations.