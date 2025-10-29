Foreign Analysts: The US gains advantage over ASEAN as 0% tariffs offer little benefit

Economists led by Nicole Gorton-Caratelli and Tamara Mast Henderson stated in their research report that the trade agreement between the US and four ASEAN countries may not significantly reduce the tariffs ASEAN faces when exporting goods to the US, due to three key factors:

Narrow Tax Exemptions

If the negotiations continue to rely on the narrow list of tariff exemptions originally proposed by the US, the agreement will not be able to reduce customs duties that ASEAN has to pay.

Cambodia's Deal Signals 'Bad Omen'

The framework of the trade agreement refers to a list of products that might be exempt from tariffs, based on a set of items previously disclosed by the US in September. This means that any tax relaxation ASEAN countries will receive will be limited to this existing list, similar to what Cambodia has already received. This could be seen as a "bad omen," as ASEAN countries may end up with similar results.

Limited Coverage of Goods

Many items on this list are already tariff-exempt or have restrictions that make the benefits insignificant. For example, tax exemptions apply only to civilian aircraft parts. Another key point is that these items are not ASEAN's main exports that generate significant income. Therefore, reducing tariffs on this list does little to ease the tax burden for the region's core exports.

Even if the US agrees to remove customs duties on all items on the announced tariff exemption list, the relief would apply to only a small proportion of ASEAN’s exports. Bloomberg Economics estimates that the tax exemptions will cover less than 4% of the value of imports from each country. For instance, Malaysia at 3%, Thailand at 3.5%, and Vietnam at 2.7%.