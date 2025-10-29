Chinese state firm expanding rare earth mines near Thai border, SHRF warns

The Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF) issued a statement on October 28, 2025, revealing through new satellite imagery that China Investment Mining Company, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, is expanding rare earth and gold mining operations along both sides of the Kok River near Mong Yawn, southern Mong Hsat township, in eastern Shan State, Myanmar.

Images taken on October 14, 2025 show extensive changes in the area, including new road networks and mining sites at the forested foothills near the river’s source — roughly 30 kilometres from Thailand’s border at Tha Ton district, Chiang Mai. The mining waste, containing heavy metals, is reportedly being discharged directly into the Kok River.

Gold extraction is ongoing at multiple processing sites on the western bank, where chemical residues are likely being released into the river system.

The report also confirmed that two rare earth mines, one on each side of the Kok River, have undergone significant expansion. Both use in-situ leaching, a method involving the injection of large quantities of chemicals into the ground, known to cause severe environmental damage.