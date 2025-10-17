Suchart orders urgent search for clean water after Kok River contamination

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the urgent securing of uncontaminated backup water sources after the Kok River pollution. A 1km survey is underway, with AI CCTV monitoring quality.

  • Following the contamination of the Kok River, the Deputy Prime Minister has ordered an urgent survey for uncontaminated surface and groundwater sources to establish a reserve supply for tap water production.
  • A survey along the riverbanks is underway to find alternative water sources for affected villages, with new water distribution projects being implemented to assist communities still in need.
  • To restore public confidence, authorities are installing smart CCTV cameras with AI for real-time water quality monitoring and have established a 24-hour alert system.
  • Two major infrastructure projects are being advanced to secure clean water for both household consumption and agricultural use in the affected regions of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, issued an urgent order for the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources to secure "uncontaminated raw water sources."

This is intended to establish a reserve water supply for the safe production of tap water for public consumption, following his field visit on October 9 to monitor the contamination problem in the "Kok River" in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai Provinces.

During the site visit, Suchart heard public concerns regarding the quality of tap water from both the Provincial Waterworks Authority and village-level water systems, especially in areas near the Kok River, where people remain uncertain about water cleanliness.

He therefore instructed relevant agencies to immediately survey both surface and groundwater sources to find reserve supplies for water production, replacing those sources at risk of contamination.

Suchart orders urgent search for clean water after Kok River contamination

Urgent Survey of the "Two Banks of the Kok River" within a 1-Kilometre Radius

Teerachun Boonyasit, Director-General of the Department of Water Resources, assigned Opas Thavorn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Water Resources, and the Regional Water Resource Office 1 (Lampang) to urgently survey the areas along both banks of the Kok River within a 1-kilometre radius.

The survey found that 8 village water supply systems along both banks previously used water from the Kok River, but have now switched to other surface water sources. Only "Ban Nong Khrai Khrang" has not yet been able to find a new alternative water source.

Suchart orders urgent search for clean water after Kok River contamination

Installation of "Smart CCTV" for Water Quality Monitoring

To enhance public confidence, the Department of Water Resources has installed smart CCTV cameras with AI for real-time water quality monitoring and public alerts. Currently, two locations have been installed:

  • Khun Mengrai Maharaj Bridge, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province
  • Mae Nawang Tha Ton Bridge, Tha Ton Subdistrict, Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province

There are also plans to install 10 additional points to further develop the system for checking and analysing the quality of water in the Kok River more comprehensively.

Advancing "2 Surface Water Projects" for Consumption and Agriculture

Additionally, the Department is implementing two major projects to secure surface water sources for consumption and agriculture:

  • Water Distribution System Construction Project for Consumption at Nong Khrai Khrang, supporting the Ban San Sai Ngam water system, Wiang Chiang Rung District, Chiang Rai Province. This will benefit over 200 households.
  • Water Distribution System Construction Project for Agriculture at Rong Chok, Ban San That Mai Phatthana, Yonok Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province. This is expected to assist over 60 farmers, covering an area of over 300 rai (approximately 118 acres).

24-Hour Alert System

The Regional Water Resource Office 1 (Lampang) has also installed a preemptive warning station to monitor the water situation in the Chiang Rai–Chiang Mai area 24 hours a day, alongside urgently surveying for alternative water sources to replace those used by village water systems, as ordered by  Suchart.

Suchart emphasised that securing "clean water for the people" is an urgent matter that must be carried out as quickly as possible to ensure that all households have safe tap water and to sustainably build confidence among the local population.

Suchart orders urgent search for clean water after Kok River contamination

Wiratsanan Thungthin

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy