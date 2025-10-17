Suchart orders urgent search for clean water after Kok River contamination

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, issued an urgent order for the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources to secure "uncontaminated raw water sources."

This is intended to establish a reserve water supply for the safe production of tap water for public consumption, following his field visit on October 9 to monitor the contamination problem in the "Kok River" in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai Provinces.

During the site visit, Suchart heard public concerns regarding the quality of tap water from both the Provincial Waterworks Authority and village-level water systems, especially in areas near the Kok River, where people remain uncertain about water cleanliness.

He therefore instructed relevant agencies to immediately survey both surface and groundwater sources to find reserve supplies for water production, replacing those sources at risk of contamination.