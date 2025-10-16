Gen Z and Gen X drive Thailand’s 7.6 trillion baht purchasing power

Media Intelligence Group (MI Group) has highlighted in its MI LEARN LAB study that the sustainable growth of Thai brands today depends on understanding two generations with significant economic influence: Gen Z and Gen Horizon/Gen X.

Thailand’s population of 64.9 million is largely driven by these two key consumer groups. Gen Z, aged 13-28, is defined as the “Early Force” and “Trend Setter,” shaping new consumption patterns with an economic value exceeding 2.6 trillion baht. Meanwhile, Gen Horizon/Gen X, aged 45-60, is described as the “Future Force” and “Main Spender,” holding actual purchasing power valued at over 5 trillion baht.

Nattaphan Prairachwan, Strategic Planning Manager at MI Group, explained that Gen Z is poised to become the main consumer force over the next five to seven years. Marketers must understand this generation through a three-tier framework: Outer, Inner, and Individual Core.