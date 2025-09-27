The white shoe that became a symbol of Nepal’s Gen Z rebellion

Two weeks have passed since the Gen Z protests upturned Nepal’s political landscape. Yet, on social media, images of the movement’s defining moments and reminders continue to circulate. Among them, one symbol has seized the public’s imagination more than any other: a blood-soaked white shoe.

Whose shoe was it? Whose foot, pierced by a bullet, left it behind?

It belonged to 28-year-old Prakash Bohara of Dailekh, who now lies in a hospital bed at the National Trauma Centre, Kathmandu, recovering from surgery.

Prakash had joined the protests on the morning of September 8 with friends, determined to make his generation’s voice heard. He marched past tear gas, right up to the walls of the Parliament building in New Baneshwar.

“I was pulling at the iron bars [of the building] when a bullet struck my left leg,” he recalled softly, his words breaking the silence of the ICU. His brother-in-law captured the moment on video—the white shoe visible, the chaos that followed unmistakable.