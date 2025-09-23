Gen Z favours Thai products while working adults turn away, survey shows

Shopping channels reveal shifting consumer behaviour

Thai consumers most frequently purchase local products through traditional retail stores, accounting for 31.06% of preferences. This is followed by department stores—including in-mall retailers, pop-up shops, and promotional events—at 23.69%, and online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop at 17.29%.

Breaking down by age, consumers under 20 and students are most inclined towards online purchases, especially direct-from-producer buying. This highlights the growing potential of digital channels, which are likely to play a greater role in the future.

Meanwhile, traditional retailers and community shops remain significant, particularly for farmers and the elderly, who rely on these outlets. By income group, high earners favour department stores and online platforms over other channels.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, overall demand for Thai products is expected to remain stable at 61.03%. However, 26.45% of respondents indicated they are likely to reduce purchases of Thai goods—outweighing the 11.06% who plan to buy more, with 1.46% undecided.

The product categories most likely to see declining demand include health products, electronics and appliances, and household goods and décor, a trend possibly linked to recent economic pressures.

Younger Thais buy more local products, while older groups cut back

Thai products with rising demand include beauty and personal care items, as well as fashion and accessories.

By age, younger consumers show a growing tendency to buy more Thai products, while older groups are increasingly buying less. This aligns with occupation-based findings: retirees and pensioners are most likely to reduce consumption, while students are the most likely to increase it.

As for improvements expected in Thai products, affordability ranked highest (26.88%), followed closely by product quality (26.34%) and credibility (17.65%). These priorities were consistent across all consumer groups.

Those not purchasing Thai products—or those intending to reduce their purchases—highlighted the need for stronger marketing, advertising, and greater product variety. By contrast, consumers intending to buy more Thai goods placed greater emphasis on improved product variety, design, and packaging.

Environmental friendliness is emerging as a key expectation among younger consumers, signalling a growing priority for future product development.

Regionally, respondents outside Bangkok and its surrounding areas stressed the need for better marketing, advertising, and broader product ranges. This may reflect more limited options and accessibility in provincial markets.

Thai beauty brands poised for growth amid challenges

Poonpong concluded that while food and beverages remain the most popular Thai products, the survey highlights strong growth potential in emerging categories. Beauty and fashion products, in particular, are gaining traction among younger consumers who place greater emphasis on image and self-care.

These categories could soon develop into mainstream markets and play a major role in the country’s retail landscape, he said.

At the same time, the survey points to challenges. Declining support for Thai products among some groups may be influenced by external pressures such as the economic slowdown and intensifying trade competition, as well as internal constraints like product quality, pricing, and limited variety. These are issues that require close monitoring and further study.

For Thai products to gain lasting consumer confidence and become a mainstream choice, they must enhance competitiveness and build trust. Such improvements would strengthen domestic businesses and help establish a more resilient foundation for the local economy.

The Commerce Ministry continues to roll out measures to support this goal, including the campaign to encourage local consumption, the development and promotion of product certification such as geographical indication (GI) labels, and import control measures against cheap foreign goods that threaten local competitiveness.

The ministry is also studying new avenues for product development to ensure Thai products achieve sustainable and long-term growth.