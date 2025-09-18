GQ unveils ‘Destination of Innovation’ concept store in Mega Bangna, setting a new standard in shopping

GQ Apparel has officially launched its new flagship “Destination of Innovation” concept store at Mega Bangna, marking a significant step in redefining the shopping experience. This new store combines advanced technology, style, and innovative services, designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today’s consumers.
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by a smooth and welcoming shopping atmosphere, with staff on hand to offer personalised assistance. The store features several special zones, including:
Innovative Zone: Showcasing GQ’s interactive clothing technology, designed to solve everyday problems such as water-resistant fabrics, cooling underwear, and stretchable jeans.
Customization Services: Offering instant tailoring services, such as hemming trousers for a perfect fit.
Product Ranges: Featuring a full range of clothing, from shirts and t-shirts to polo shirts, trousers, underwear, casual wear, and socks.
Hi-Tech TV Screen: A smart screen that introduces new items and showcases the latest technological innovations.
Fitting Room: Spacious and designed to make trying on clothes more comfortable and convenient.
By blending cutting-edge technology with attentive customer service, GQ offers a seamless and elevated shopping experience for all visitors.
The concept store also reflects GQ’s new direction, going beyond being a clothing brand to becoming a leader in complete retail experiences, blending creativity, product innovation, and services that cater to modern consumer lifestyles. This is a crucial step towards establishing a new standard for future shopping experiences.
George Hartel, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of GQ, commented:
“The launch of the GQ New Concept Store – Destination of Innovation is a significant step forward in our strategy to transcend being just another clothing brand. We aim to merge innovation, functionality, and style to create a seamless shopping experience for consumers. This store is not just a retail space but an embodiment of GQ’s vision for the future of retail—integrating technology and service with a focus on customer care. It also supports our strategy of Seamless Omnichannel, which connects the online and offline shopping experience, strengthening GQ as a leader in clothing innovation in Thailand.”
For GQ, this store is more than just a shopping destination; it’s the start of a new experience that everyone should come and see for themselves at the GQ New Concept Store at Mega Bangna.
For more information, visit www.gqsize.com
📌 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GQApparel
📌 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gqapparel_official/