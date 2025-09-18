GQ unveils ‘Destination of Innovation’ concept store in Mega Bangna, setting a new standard in shopping

GQ Apparel has officially launched its new flagship “Destination of Innovation” concept store at Mega Bangna, marking a significant step in redefining the shopping experience. This new store combines advanced technology, style, and innovative services, designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today’s consumers.

Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by a smooth and welcoming shopping atmosphere, with staff on hand to offer personalised assistance. The store features several special zones, including:

Innovative Zone: Showcasing GQ’s interactive clothing technology, designed to solve everyday problems such as water-resistant fabrics, cooling underwear, and stretchable jeans.

Customization Services: Offering instant tailoring services, such as hemming trousers for a perfect fit.

Product Ranges: Featuring a full range of clothing, from shirts and t-shirts to polo shirts, trousers, underwear, casual wear, and socks.

Hi-Tech TV Screen: A smart screen that introduces new items and showcases the latest technological innovations.

Fitting Room: Spacious and designed to make trying on clothes more comfortable and convenient.

By blending cutting-edge technology with attentive customer service, GQ offers a seamless and elevated shopping experience for all visitors.