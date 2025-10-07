Bangkok ranked No.1 best city in the world for Gen Z

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that Time Out magazine has ranked Bangkok as the No. 1 best city in the world for Gen Z, based on the opinions of more than 18,500 respondents aged under 30 across the globe.
This is not only a “proud achievement” for Thais but also a “sign of the future”, a message to the world that Thailand is winning the hearts of the new generation worldwide.
Today, young people from every corner of the world see Thailand not only as a travel destination but as a “place to live meaningfully”, where they can truly be themselves.
Bangkok is the city chosen by the new generation because it understands the “spirit of freedom.”
The Time Out ranking was not shaped by advertising or image-making but by the real-life experiences of young people who live in Bangkok.
They see a city where diversity thrives in harmony, from humble street food stalls to world-class rooftop bars, from the timeless grace of ancient temples to the modern energy of cafés and creative spaces, from traditional ways of life to a bold spirit of innovation.
Bangkok is a city that does not judge but embraces every difference with artistry, and that is what young people value most: the freedom to be themselves without apology.
Thailand’s soft power is a force that needs no creation, only communication.
This top global ranking reaffirms that the “charm of Thailand” does not come from new inventions, but from what we already possess: our smiles, culture, kindness, creativity, and balanced way of life.
These are the elements of soft power deeply embedded in the Thai DNA.
For the TAT, the mission is not to create something new to compete with others, but to decode the essence of Thainess and communicate it to the world in ways that resonate with the new generation, ways that invite them to connect, experience, and take part.
We are driving a shift toward Value-Based Tourism, moving from quantity to quality, from travel for leisure to travel for growth, both in spirit and in life experience.
Bangkok is not only Thailand’s capital but also emerging as a prototype of “Future Tourism”, where technology, culture, and creativity coexist in perfect balance.
From new-generation cafés and art spaces, to urban communities transforming into creative neighbourhoods, and travel start-ups integrating digital innovation with sustainable journeys, these are the new faces of Bangkok.
This is the new image of Bangkok that TAT is proud to present: a city that grows from within, powered by local people, inspiring the world. Tourism of the future must grow hand in hand with sustainability.
Bangkok’s success as the city loved most by Gen Z marks the beginning of a new chapter in sustainable destinations.
We are committed to creating experiences that are good for travellers’ hearts and good for our planet.
TAT is driving forward the Green Tourism, Creative Economy, and Local Empowerment initiatives to ensure that Thailand’s tourism growth is genuinely sustainable, not only in economic terms, but also in cultural and spiritual value.
For the new generation, “travel” no longer means distance. It means self-discovery in a place that holds meaning, and Thailand is one of those places.
For TAT, Bangkok’s recognition as the world’s best city for Gen Z is the clearest sign yet that Thailand is earning renewed global confidence.
We are now seen not merely as a tourist destination, but as a hub of creativity, diversity, and Thai-style happiness.
This achievement stems from the combined efforts of all sectors — from local communities creating fresh experiences, to travellers opening their hearts to Thai culture, and from public to private organisations working together to make tourism a positive force for the nation.
Bangkok may have taken the No. 1 spot this year, but our mission does not end with rankings.
TAT’s mission is to preserve the beauty of Thainess and to share its essence with the world, not just through images, but through heartfelt experiences.
Ultimately, what makes Bangkok the world’s best city is not its lights or technology, but the humanity of its people, the warmth that makes everyone feel, “I am home.”