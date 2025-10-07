Bangkok ranked No.1 best city in the world for Gen Z

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that Time Out magazine has ranked Bangkok as the No. 1 best city in the world for Gen Z, based on the opinions of more than 18,500 respondents aged under 30 across the globe.

This is not only a “proud achievement” for Thais but also a “sign of the future”, a message to the world that Thailand is winning the hearts of the new generation worldwide.

Today, young people from every corner of the world see Thailand not only as a travel destination but as a “place to live meaningfully”, where they can truly be themselves.

Bangkok is the city chosen by the new generation because it understands the “spirit of freedom.”

The Time Out ranking was not shaped by advertising or image-making but by the real-life experiences of young people who live in Bangkok.

They see a city where diversity thrives in harmony, from humble street food stalls to world-class rooftop bars, from the timeless grace of ancient temples to the modern energy of cafés and creative spaces, from traditional ways of life to a bold spirit of innovation.

Bangkok is a city that does not judge but embraces every difference with artistry, and that is what young people value most: the freedom to be themselves without apology.

Thailand’s soft power is a force that needs no creation, only communication.

This top global ranking reaffirms that the “charm of Thailand” does not come from new inventions, but from what we already possess: our smiles, culture, kindness, creativity, and balanced way of life.