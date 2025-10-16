Chayathanus crowned The Miss Globe 2025, Thailand’s first crown in 100 years

Thai pageant fans across the country erupted in celebration as Chayathanus “Cheraim” Saradatta, first runner-up of Miss Grand Thailand 2025, made history by winning The Miss Globe 2025 in Albania on Wednesday — marking Thailand’s first-ever victory in the competition’s 100-year history.
One of the most memorable moments of the evening was her response in the top-five Q&A round. When asked, “If you could dedicate your crown to one mission in life, what would it be?” she answered with confidence and sincerity:
“I work with ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and those often overlooked by society. I believe The Miss Globe is not merely a stage for beauty, but a symbol of leadership that stands for those without a voice.”
“I would dedicate this crown to ethnic communities, because they are part of our world and deserve recognition for their human dignity.”
Her answer received a standing ovation from the audience and was hailed as one of the most powerful speeches in The Miss Globe’s century-long history.
From self-doubt to a historic crown
Before flying to Albania, Cheraim admitted she had doubts about whether she was the right fit for the competition, once questioning, “Why not send someone who walks better than me?” Yet she ultimately proved that determination and leadership matter just as much as external beauty.
Upon winning the crown, she tearfully said: “Today, I’ve reached my dream. Thank you to everyone who voted and supported me. This crown isn’t mine alone — it belongs to Thailand and to everyone who believes in the value of diversity.”
Her triumph not only marks a personal milestone but also opens a new chapter in Thailand’s pageant history after a century-long wait. It showcases the strength, intelligence, and compassion of Thai women on the global stage.
The announcement of her victory sparked waves of joy among fellow contestants, the organising team, and fans nationwide. The hashtag #CheremMissGlobe2025 quickly trended at number one across social media, inspiring a new generation of women around the world.
“We are all different — and that’s what makes us beautiful,” Cheraim said.
Her simple yet powerful words shone brightly on the world stage and resonated deeply in the hearts of Thais everywhere.
Profile
Chayathanus, a Thai model of Hainanese-Chinese descent, stands 180 cm tall and holds a bachelor’s degree from Ramkhamhaeng University. She is active on Instagram under @cheraims.
Born with a lip deformity and having permanently lost her front teeth, Cheraim once struggled with speech clarity. Yet she turned her differences into strength, propelling herself towards a successful international modelling career.
Beyond fashion, she is also a passionate public speaker advocating for social causes including human rights, equality, and ethnic inclusion.
Cheraim first gained recognition at Miss Grand Thailand 2023 as the representative from Lamphun, where she also earned the title of Chiang Mai’s Favourite.
Two years later, she made history in Albania as Thailand’s first-ever winner of The Miss Globe — a crown that had eluded the nation for 100 years.