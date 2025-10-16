Chayathanus crowned The Miss Globe 2025, Thailand’s first crown in 100 years

Thai pageant fans across the country erupted in celebration as Chayathanus “Cheraim” Saradatta, first runner-up of Miss Grand Thailand 2025, made history by winning The Miss Globe 2025 in Albania on Wednesday — marking Thailand’s first-ever victory in the competition’s 100-year history.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was her response in the top-five Q&A round. When asked, “If you could dedicate your crown to one mission in life, what would it be?” she answered with confidence and sincerity:

“I work with ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and those often overlooked by society. I believe The Miss Globe is not merely a stage for beauty, but a symbol of leadership that stands for those without a voice.”

“I would dedicate this crown to ethnic communities, because they are part of our world and deserve recognition for their human dignity.”

Her answer received a standing ovation from the audience and was hailed as one of the most powerful speeches in The Miss Globe’s century-long history.

