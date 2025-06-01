Thai beauty queen Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025

The announcement of the final eight contestants followed, featuring representatives from Brazil, Martinique, Ethiopia, Namibia, Poland, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The competition then entered its most challenging phase, where the final eight contestants had to respond to the question: "Do you believe you deserve to be Miss World and the representative of Asia & Oceania?"

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri delivered a heartfelt answer:

"For this question, I see it as tending to a flower garden. Anyone can water the plants, but to create a truly beautiful and sustainable garden, there must be someone who nurtures it consistently,”

“This mirrors the role of Miss Asia & Oceania—it’s not just about presenting oneself with a title, but about making people truly feel that I am here for them, standing by their side.”

“Through the Beauty with a Purpose programme, I have learned that living a meaningful life means giving back dreams and hope to those who have lost them. That is why I stand here today—to be a beacon of hope, a source of strength, and to leave behind a legacy of purpose until my very last breath."

The four continental winners were then announced: Martinique, the winner from the Americas & Caribbean; Ethiopia, the champion from Africa; Poland, who triumphed in Europe; and, finally, Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand, who secured victory for Asia & Oceania.

The final four contestants faced one last decisive question, with Suchata receiving: "How has this journey taught you about truth and personal responsibility in shaping the stories that are told?"

Suchata’s response was both eloquent and inspiring:

"Thank you very much for this question. Standing here today is the greatest honour of my life. One of the most profound lessons I have learned from my time on the Miss World stage is the responsibility we hold in shaping how the truth is conveyed.

“The most significant action that I, along with all the contestants and everyone in this room, can take is to be role models—individuals whom others can look up to. I have always believed that no matter who we are, how old we are, or what roles we take on in life, there is always someone who looks up to us. It could be a child, a friend, or even our own parents.”

“The best way to guide them is through leadership rooted in kindness and action, because our actions always speak louder than words. This is the greatest gift we can offer to those around us, and to the world. Thank you, and I wish everyone the best—remember to stay strong, and let your actions speak louder than words."

With this heartfelt and compelling answer, Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri won over the judges and was crowned Miss World 2025, making history as Thailand’s first-ever winner of the prestigious pageant.

At just 21 years old, Suchata hails from a family with deep roots in the hotel industry in Phuket province. Despite not being of mixed heritage like many previous Thai beauty queens, she is fluent in English, having attended international schools from an early age.

In addition, she is proficient in Chinese, having graduated from Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok with a specialisation in the Chinese language.

Currently, Suchata is pursuing a degree in International Relations at Thammasat University’s esteemed Faculty of Political Science. She harbours aspirations of becoming a diplomat in the future, a career goal that perfectly complements her new role as a global ambassador for Thailand.