80-year-old granny among finalists at Miss Universe Korea pageant

At 80 years old, the fashion model is also the oldest woman taking part in the beauty contest.

Despite her silver hair, sagging skin and crow’s feet, the ageless beauty was named a finalist in the national pageant earlier in September, giving her rivals – who are young enough to be her grandchildren – a run for their money.

If she beats the other 31 finalists on Sept 30, she wins the chance to represent South Korea at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on Nov 16, making her the oldest contestant in the history of the international pageant.

Eager to challenge stereotypes about ageing, she told CNN: “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy?’”

She hopes to inspire others by showing that health and vitality can be maintained well into old age, reported CNN on Sept 28.