Bangkok to host Songkran celebrations at 196 locations: BMA

At Rattanakosin Room of Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, held a press conference to announce the Bangkok Songkran festival 2025, inviting residents and all sectors to take part in the festivities across the city.
This year’s celebrations will take place at 196 locations throughout Bangkok, categorised into low- and high-splash zones, as well as a number of highlight venues. Emphasis has been placed on public and tourist safety with the implementation of the five safety measures for responsible Songkran celebrations:
The measures are as follows: no oversized water guns, no alcohol, no nudity or indecent attire, no powder smearing, and a focus on water conservation.
Sanon stated that this year’s Songkran festival will span numerous areas across Bangkok, offering a variety of activities from traditional and auspicious religious ceremonies to fun-filled entertainment events.
“This allows the public to choose experiences that match their interests,” he said, “Each location is categorised into cultural or fun zones, ensuring that festivities are spread out to avoid overcrowding in any one place.”
Key highlight venues include Songkran Lan Khon Mueang at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, Maha Songkran World Water Festival at Sanam Luang, Songkran Ban Chan featuring Thai vibrance and global happiness, King Power Rangnam Songkran Festival 2025, Songkran on Khao San, Silom and Banthat Thong roads, Water Festival 2025, Songkran Siam Pha Khao Ma, S2O Songkran Music Festival, IconSiam ThaiIconic Songkran Celebration 2025, Samyan Mitrtown Songkran, Siam Songkran Music Festival 2025, and Thai Hunsa Maha Songkran at EMDistrict and Benchasiri Park by The Mall Group, among others.
This year, the festival’s activities will be divided into two main categories: "cultural Songkran" (low-splash), which will focus on traditional rituals and auspiciousness, and "fun Songkran" (high-splash), which will emphasise entertainment and various fun activities.
Among cultural Songkran (low-splash) the Songkran Lan Khon Mueang, organised by BMA, will take place from April 12 to 14, 2025, from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.
Activities include a ceremonial offering and rituals, Buddhist chanting to bless and sanctify holy water, alms-giving ceremony, water-pouring ceremony to pay respect to elders, Thai cultural performances and artist shows, traditional folk games and activities in a temple fair style, Thai art and cultural demonstrations, and sales of Bangkok Brand products and local goods from all 50 districts.
BMA will host the Maha Songkran Festival at Lan Khon Mueang from April 12 to 14, 2025, where visitors can pay respects to the Phra Phuttha Sihing image, which will be brought from the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall, Bangkok National Museum, and enshrined in a pavilion at Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok City Hall.
This will offer the public the opportunity to pour water over the image and seek blessings for prosperity during the Thai New Year festival.
Other activities will include a Buddhist chanting to sanctify holy water, which will then be distributed to the public, a Raman-style holy water mist arch that will release blessed holy water, the opportunity to pour water over revered monk statues, such as Luang Pu Kaew, Luang Pu Waen, Luang Pu Ngern, Luang Pu Thong, Luang Pu Mun, Luang Pu Khong, and others
On April 13, 2025, at 7.00 a.m., a merit-making ceremony will take place, offering alms to 68 monks, followed by a water-pouring ceremony to honour the elderly, as a symbol of respect and gratitude.
To ensure public safety and smooth operations, BMA is collaborating with public and private sectors to establish a central operations command centre.
The centre has been established with support from all 50 district offices in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Traffic Police, Tourist Police Bureau, and local police stations, alongside event organisers in Bangkok.
The goal is to reduce risks of accidents and emergencies while ensuring the safety of lives and property for both residents and tourists.
A major advancement this year is the integration of AI-powered CCTV, piloted on Khao San Road and surrounding areas, featuring licence plate recognition, facial recognition, crowd density analysis (four cameras installed), people counting systems combined with facial recognition at screening points, search features for identifying individuals or objects and body-worn camera monitoring.
