Bangkok to host Songkran celebrations at 196 locations: BMA

This year, the festival’s activities will be divided into two main categories: "cultural Songkran" (low-splash), which will focus on traditional rituals and auspiciousness, and "fun Songkran" (high-splash), which will emphasise entertainment and various fun activities.

Among cultural Songkran (low-splash) the Songkran Lan Khon Mueang, organised by BMA, will take place from April 12 to 14, 2025, from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Activities include a ceremonial offering and rituals, Buddhist chanting to bless and sanctify holy water, alms-giving ceremony, water-pouring ceremony to pay respect to elders, Thai cultural performances and artist shows, traditional folk games and activities in a temple fair style, Thai art and cultural demonstrations, and sales of Bangkok Brand products and local goods from all 50 districts.

Lan Khon Mueang: Welcoming the Thai New Year with merit, water pouring rituals, and passing through the Raman-style holy water mist arch

BMA will host the Maha Songkran Festival at Lan Khon Mueang from April 12 to 14, 2025, where visitors can pay respects to the Phra Phuttha Sihing image, which will be brought from the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall, Bangkok National Museum, and enshrined in a pavilion at Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok City Hall.

This will offer the public the opportunity to pour water over the image and seek blessings for prosperity during the Thai New Year festival.

Other activities will include a Buddhist chanting to sanctify holy water, which will then be distributed to the public, a Raman-style holy water mist arch that will release blessed holy water, the opportunity to pour water over revered monk statues, such as Luang Pu Kaew, Luang Pu Waen, Luang Pu Ngern, Luang Pu Thong, Luang Pu Mun, Luang Pu Khong, and others

On April 13, 2025, at 7.00 a.m., a merit-making ceremony will take place, offering alms to 68 monks, followed by a water-pouring ceremony to honour the elderly, as a symbol of respect and gratitude.

Safety first with AI-powered CCTV

To ensure public safety and smooth operations, BMA is collaborating with public and private sectors to establish a central operations command centre.

The centre has been established with support from all 50 district offices in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Traffic Police, Tourist Police Bureau, and local police stations, alongside event organisers in Bangkok.

The goal is to reduce risks of accidents and emergencies while ensuring the safety of lives and property for both residents and tourists.

A major advancement this year is the integration of AI-powered CCTV, piloted on Khao San Road and surrounding areas, featuring licence plate recognition, facial recognition, crowd density analysis (four cameras installed), people counting systems combined with facial recognition at screening points, search features for identifying individuals or objects and body-worn camera monitoring.

