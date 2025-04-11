Songkran Exodus: Bangkok Bus Services Brace for Peak Travel

Thailand's state-owned bus operator, the Transport Company Limited (BKS), has reported a significant surge in travel as people head back to their hometowns for the Songkran festival.
On Thursday, BKS saw over 123,000 passenger journeys to and from Bangkok, and today is anticipated to be even more hectic as the last working day before the extended Thai New Year holiday.
BKS acting managing director, Chatchawan Promratham, stated that the company expects a peak in the Songkran travel rush on Friday.
With it being the final working day before the long break, an estimated 130,000 passengers are expected to depart Bangkok on outbound services, utilising 5,000 bus trips operated by BKS, joint operators, and vans.
To manage the increased demand, approximately 1,000 extra, non-scheduled buses have been laid on.
Looking back at yesterday's figures, 77,759 passengers left Bangkok, while 45,538 returned, bringing the total to 123,297. This involved 3,537 outbound bus journeys and 3,091 return trips, making a total of 6,628 services.
Chatchawan assured the public that BKS had managed operations effectively, with no passengers left stranded. The last scheduled buses departed from Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), also known as Mo Chit 2, at around 11:00 PM, and the final departure from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal was at 21:50.
He further advised passengers who have pre-booked tickets, both regular and supplementary services, to the Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern regions for departures from 6:00 PM onwards on April 11th and 12th, 2025, to board their coaches at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2.
Passengers are urged to allow ample time to board before their departure and to double-check their ticket information, particularly the boarding point and platform number.
BKS has reiterated its commitment to safety, instructing all staff and joint operators to conduct thorough checks on buses, ensuring all safety equipment is in working order before services commence.
Drivers are mandated to have sufficient rest, undergo drug and alcohol testing (with a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol), adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain a speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour, as legally required.
These measures aim to ensure a safe and reliable journey for passengers using public transport, in line with the Ministry of Transport's directives.