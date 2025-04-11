Songkran Exodus: Bangkok Bus Services Brace for Peak Travel

Thailand's state-owned bus operator, the Transport Company Limited (BKS), has reported a significant surge in travel as people head back to their hometowns for the Songkran festival.

On Thursday, BKS saw over 123,000 passenger journeys to and from Bangkok, and today is anticipated to be even more hectic as the last working day before the extended Thai New Year holiday.

BKS acting managing director, Chatchawan Promratham, stated that the company expects a peak in the Songkran travel rush on Friday.

With it being the final working day before the long break, an estimated 130,000 passengers are expected to depart Bangkok on outbound services, utilising 5,000 bus trips operated by BKS, joint operators, and vans.

To manage the increased demand, approximately 1,000 extra, non-scheduled buses have been laid on.



