Bangkok Gears Up for Three-Day Silom Songkran Splash Fest

Get ready to get soaked! Bangkok's vibrant Silom Road is set to transform into a massive water fight arena for three days as the city celebrates Songkran, the Thai New Year.
Revellers can expect free concerts from popular artists alongside the traditional water splashing fun.
Bang Rak District Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and local cultural councils, is inviting both locals and tourists to join the "My Home Songkran, Colours of Silom" festival.
The festivities will see Silom Road closed to traffic between Sala Daeng and Nararom intersections from Friday, April 12th to Sunday, April 14th, 2025, between the hours of 13:00 and 21:00.
The celebrations kick off a day early, on Friday, April 11th, with a traditional merit-making ceremony. Members of the public are encouraged to don Thai attire and offer dried food to 29 Buddhist monks at the front of Park Silom from 7:00 in the morning.
Silom Songkran Highlights:
Water Fun: Three full days of enthusiastic water splashing along the closed-off Silom Road.
Live Music: Free mini-concerts from popular Thai artists Por Arnup (April 12th) and Peggy Sreethunya (April 13th), plus DJ sets and Thai musical performances.
Cultural Shows: Opening ceremonies featuring traditional arts and the poignant Rod Nam Dum Hua ceremony of pouring water on elders' hands (April 12th).
Muay Thai: Demonstrations of the exciting Thai martial art (April 12th).
Pride Parade: A colourful PRIDE PARADE, "My Home Songkran, Colours of Silom," will take place on April 14th.
DJ Battle: An energetic DJ battle on the final day (April 14th).
Miss Amazing Bangkok Queen Songkran: A beauty pageant on April 14th.
Thung Maha Mek Police Station has confirmed the road closures on Silom Road (between Sala Daeng and Nararom intersections) from 10:00 to 21:00 on April 12th-14th.
Traffic Disruptions and Diversions:
Motorists are advised to avoid the following routes:
Certain restrictions will also be in place for water trucks and vehicles with sound systems on key connecting roads.
However, Rama IV Road and North Sathorn Road will largely remain open, albeit with restrictions on turning onto the closed sections of Silom and connecting roads. Narathiwat Road will also remain accessible, with no left turns onto Silom permitted.