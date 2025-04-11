Bangkok Gears Up for Three-Day Silom Songkran Splash Fest

Get ready to get soaked! Bangkok's vibrant Silom Road is set to transform into a massive water fight arena for three days as the city celebrates Songkran, the Thai New Year.

Revellers can expect free concerts from popular artists alongside the traditional water splashing fun.

Bang Rak District Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and local cultural councils, is inviting both locals and tourists to join the "My Home Songkran, Colours of Silom" festival.

The festivities will see Silom Road closed to traffic between Sala Daeng and Nararom intersections from Friday, April 12th to Sunday, April 14th, 2025, between the hours of 13:00 and 21:00.

The celebrations kick off a day early, on Friday, April 11th, with a traditional merit-making ceremony. Members of the public are encouraged to don Thai attire and offer dried food to 29 Buddhist monks at the front of Park Silom from 7:00 in the morning.