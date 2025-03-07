Thailand welcomes Thungsa Devi, Songkran lady of rain and prosperity

The Songkran festival, which dates back centuries, ushers in the traditional Thai New Year from April 13-15. Celebrations include paying respects to the elderly and dousing one another with fragrant water.
According to Thai folklore, the seven daughters of King Kabilaprom, who resides in the first level of heaven or Jatu Maharaj, represent the seven days of Songkran.
Since this year’s main Songkran day, or Maha Songkran, falls on a Sunday, “Thungsa Devi” is the goddess for 2025.
Thungsa Devi is adorned with a pomegranate flower behind her ear, a bracelet on her wrist and ruby ornaments. She eats figs, holds a conch in her left hand and a discus in her right, and rests upon a mythical bird garuda.
Her arrival is said to herald plentiful rainfall, prosperity, and fertility, bringing happiness and well-being to the people.
Thungsa Devi’s six sisters are Khoraka Devi for Monday, Raksa Devi for Tuesday, Mantha Devi for Wednesday, Kirini Devi for Thursday, Kimita Devi for Friday and Mahothon Devi for Saturday.