Thailand welcomes Thungsa Devi, Songkran lady of rain and prosperity

FRIDAY, MARCH 07, 2025

Thailand is set to welcome this year’s Songkran lady, Thungsa Devi, who is believed to bring rain, abundance, and fertility, according to the Culture Ministry.

The Songkran festival, which dates back centuries, ushers in the traditional Thai New Year from April 13-15. Celebrations include paying respects to the elderly and dousing one another with fragrant water.

According to Thai folklore, the seven daughters of King Kabilaprom, who resides in the first level of heaven or Jatu Maharaj, represent the seven days of Songkran.

Since this year’s main Songkran day, or Maha Songkran, falls on a Sunday, “Thungsa Devi” is the goddess for 2025.

Thungsa Devi is adorned with a pomegranate flower behind her ear, a bracelet on her wrist and ruby ornaments. She eats figs, holds a conch in her left hand and a discus in her right, and rests upon a mythical bird garuda.

Her arrival is said to herald plentiful rainfall, prosperity, and fertility, bringing happiness and well-being to the people.

Thungsa Devi’s six sisters are Khoraka Devi for Monday, Raksa Devi for Tuesday, Mantha Devi for Wednesday, Kirini Devi for Thursday, Kimita Devi for Friday and Mahothon Devi for Saturday.

  • Khorakha Devi wears yellow embellished with moonstones and a cork tree blossom behind her ear. She carries a staff in her left hand, a sword in her right, and is seen astride a tiger.
  • Raksot Devi rides a boar, is dressed in pink with agate ornaments and wears a lotus bud behind her ear. She has a bow in her left hand and a trident in her right.
  • Mantha Devi is dressed in emerald green and cats-eye ornaments, wears champak flowers behind her ear, and carries a staff in her left hand and a spike in her right. Her animal is a donkey.
  • Kirini Devi sits astride an elephant, wears a yellow outfit with hints of green and emerald jewellery. She sports a magnolia blossom behind her ear, a gun in her left hand and an elephant hook in her right.
  • Kimita Devi wears a lotus behind her ear, a bangle on her wrist and yellow topaz ornaments. She holds a sword in her left hand and a lute in her right. Her animal is a buffalo.
  • Mahothon Devi’s ride is a peacock and she is seen dressed in purple with blue sapphire jewels and water hyacinth flowers behind her ear. She holds a trident in her left hand and a discus in her right.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy