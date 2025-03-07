Thailand welcomes Thungsa Devi, Songkran lady of rain and prosperity

The Songkran festival, which dates back centuries, ushers in the traditional Thai New Year from April 13-15. Celebrations include paying respects to the elderly and dousing one another with fragrant water.

According to Thai folklore, the seven daughters of King Kabilaprom, who resides in the first level of heaven or Jatu Maharaj, represent the seven days of Songkran.

Since this year’s main Songkran day, or Maha Songkran, falls on a Sunday, “Thungsa Devi” is the goddess for 2025.