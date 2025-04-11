Tips on enjoying Songkran festivities to the fullest

According to Nation Group's media arm, Krungthep Turakij, tips for safe and healthy travel are:

• Study routes in advance: Travellers should observe factors that could facilitate or obstruct their journey, such as road conditions, fuel stations or shortcuts to avoid traffic jams.

• Get plenty of rest: As motorists need to concentrate on driving their vehicles, this tip can prevent road accidents triggered by falling asleep at the wheel.

• Prepare generic medicines: Drugs and medical supplies for relieving pain, fever, allergy, diarrhea, and headache could help on the journey.

• Check vehicle conditions before travelling: Vehicle checking is a basic rule when taking a long trip. Parts that need to be checked are the battery, wheels, lighting system, brakes and radiator.

• Note emergency numbers: This tip will allow travellers to contact relevant agencies in case of an emergency. Recommended numbers are the police call centre 191, the Tourist Police call centre 1155, the traffic hotline 1197 and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine's call centre 1669.

• Get accident insurance: Prepare for unexpected accidents.