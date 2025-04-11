Bangkok Deputy Governor Shares Disaster Response Expertise with City Medics

Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, delivered a lecture on Disaster Management yesterday to medical personnel within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
The session formed part of the 14th Medical and Public Health Administration Training Programme, held at the Piyaphatthan Building (Kor Sor Lor) at Klang Hospital in the Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.
The Disaster Management module is designed to equip participants with an understanding of the principles and operational procedures for handling disasters within Bangkok.
It explores methods for designing controls and preventative measures against potential disasters in the capital, and aims to cultivate a learning process for managing and mitigating emergencies.
Ultimately, the goal is to enable participants to effectively plan and deliver medical and public health assistance to those affected by disasters.
The Medical Department is currently running the 14th Medical and Public Health Administration Training Programme (Bor Por Sor 14) for 25 BMA civil servants in medical and public health roles at senior and expert levels within the department, alongside two officials from the Health Department and three external professionals in related fields, totalling 30 attendees.
The training, which runs from March 4th to May 30th, 2025, involves a combination of day trips, residential stays, and study visits both within Bangkok, other provinces, and internationally, spanning a total of 58 days.
The purpose of the Medical and Public Health Administration Training Programme is to develop the skills, concepts, knowledge, abilities, and administrative competence of medical and public health civil servants and personnel, ensuring they are well-suited to the specific context and challenges they face.
It seeks to cultivate leadership qualities, enabling them to manage, set strategic direction, enhance professional attitudes and strategic thinking.
Participants will also learn to leverage modern medical and public health technology and innovations to improve the healthcare service system and build stronger networks among medical and public health professionals both within and outside the BMA, fostering effective collaboration in delivering healthcare to the public.