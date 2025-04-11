Bangkok Deputy Governor Shares Disaster Response Expertise with City Medics

The training, which runs from March 4th to May 30th, 2025, involves a combination of day trips, residential stays, and study visits both within Bangkok, other provinces, and internationally, spanning a total of 58 days.

The purpose of the Medical and Public Health Administration Training Programme is to develop the skills, concepts, knowledge, abilities, and administrative competence of medical and public health civil servants and personnel, ensuring they are well-suited to the specific context and challenges they face.

It seeks to cultivate leadership qualities, enabling them to manage, set strategic direction, enhance professional attitudes and strategic thinking.

Participants will also learn to leverage modern medical and public health technology and innovations to improve the healthcare service system and build stronger networks among medical and public health professionals both within and outside the BMA, fostering effective collaboration in delivering healthcare to the public.

