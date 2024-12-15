Woman arrested for allegedly duping beauty pageant contestant

Police have arrested a suspected member of a call-centre gang that has duped a beauty pageant contestant of 4 million baht.

Investigators from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) tracked down and arrested Parichat Sae-iew, 40, in Chaiyaphum province on Sunday.

Parichat’s bank account was used to receive the 4 million baht transferred from the bank account of Charlot Austin, who had finished fifth runner-up at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant in 2022.

Charlot revealed on December 8 that a call-centre gang member disguised as an officer from the Department of Special Investigation had called her and said her identity documents were used to open a bank account to launder money for Stark Corporation, a firm accused of public fraud in August.