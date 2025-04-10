Thailand to Ease Stock Market Restrictions Following Songkran Break

Temporary measures implemented by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to manage recent market volatility are set to be lifted when trading resumes after the Songkran holiday on April 16th, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Pichai explained on Thursday that the short-lived ban on short selling, introduced for four trading days and extended by the Songkran break to a total of eight days, was a necessary intervention to prevent a sharp sell-off driven by global market anxieties.