Youths warned against posting nude or drinking photos on Facebook during Songkran

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 2025

Thai youths warned not to post nude, drinking, or immoral photos during Songkran, as such content may violate laws and lead to legal consequences.

A government spokesperson has issued a warning to Thai youths, urging them not to post inappropriate photos—such as nudity, drinking, or alcohol invitations—on social media during Songkran celebrations.

Anukul Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesman, said on Thursday that sharing such content could violate Thai laws and may lead to legal consequences.

Inappropriate Posts May Breach Multiple Laws

Anukul stated that while it is common for young people to share Songkran photos online, they should refrain from the following:

  • Posting nude or revealing images: Uploading photos of oneself or others in revealing clothing while taking part in water-splashing activities could violate Articles 14(4) and 14(5) of the Computer Crime Act. Offenders could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Additionally, individuals appearing in such photos may face public obscenity charges.
  • Posting images that promote alcohol consumption: Photos of individuals drinking, or posts seen as encouraging others to drink, may breach the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. This offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a fine of up to 500,000 baht.
  • Broadcasting immoral content: Sharing or livestreaming content deemed detrimental to public morality may also be subject to legal action under various laws.

Government Encourages Traditional Celebrations

Anukul encouraged young people to take part in traditional and respectful Songkran celebrations, which reflect Thailand's cultural values. He added that youths have a role to play in promoting the country's image during one of its most celebrated festivals.
 

