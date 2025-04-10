Youths warned against posting nude or drinking photos on Facebook during Songkran

A government spokesperson has issued a warning to Thai youths, urging them not to post inappropriate photos—such as nudity, drinking, or alcohol invitations—on social media during Songkran celebrations.
Anukul Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesman, said on Thursday that sharing such content could violate Thai laws and may lead to legal consequences.
Anukul stated that while it is common for young people to share Songkran photos online, they should refrain from the following:
Anukul encouraged young people to take part in traditional and respectful Songkran celebrations, which reflect Thailand's cultural values. He added that youths have a role to play in promoting the country's image during one of its most celebrated festivals.