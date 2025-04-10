Road safety centre launched to monitor Songkran road accidents

A national road safety centre has been launched to monitor and manage road accidents during the 2025 Songkran holidays, operating from 11 to 18 April.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation under the Ministry of Interior.

Extended Monitoring Period for Songkran 2025

This year, the official Songkran holidays run from Sunday April 13 to Wednesday April 16. Although the traditional holiday period is from April 13 to 15, the government has added April 16 as an extra public holiday because April 13 falls on a Sunday.