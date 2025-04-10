Road safety centre launched to monitor Songkran road accidents

A national road safety centre has been launched to monitor and manage road accidents during the 2025 Songkran holidays, operating from 11 to 18 April.
Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation under the Ministry of Interior.
This year, the official Songkran holidays run from Sunday April 13 to Wednesday April 16. Although the traditional holiday period is from April 13 to 15, the government has added April 16 as an extra public holiday because April 13 falls on a Sunday.
The road safety centre decided to monitor road travel from April 11 to 18, anticipating that people working in Bangkok or other provinces would begin returning to their hometowns from Friday April 11. The extended end date reflects concerns that many will delay their return journeys to avoid heavy traffic congestion on April 16.
In his opening speech, Anutin stated that the government is committed to reducing fatalities and minimising road accidents during the long holiday period. The centre will coordinate efforts across multiple agencies to enforce traffic laws, manage safety protocols, and promote public awareness campaigns.
He added that the centre will work closely with both provincial and central agencies to prevent accidents and manage traffic more efficiently.
Anutin also stressed the importance of caution at road checkpoints, citing past incidents where drunk drivers crashed into these locations. Officials have been instructed to exercise increased vigilance.
Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob outlined five key government policies aimed at preventing road accidents during Songkran:
Permpoon announced that the Ministry of Education will mobilise vocational students as volunteers at 150 service points nationwide, operating around the clock to support motorists.
This year, vocational students will also assist with the repair of electric vehicles (EVs) at these service points, reflecting the growing number of EVs on Thai roads.
Additionally, the road safety centre will be supported by public health volunteers who will provide first aid and emergency response on both main and secondary roads across the country.