Day 14 of search and rescue: Death toll climbs to 23, 71 still missing

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Dr Tosaporn Sererak, an MP from Phrae province, shared a photo of a father who has reportedly been standing in front of the SAO building’s rubble for several days.

“This man traveled from Ubon Ratchathani province,” wrote Tosaporn, a member of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

“He has shown up at the collapse site for 13 nights in a row, waiting for the latest updates regarding his 17-year-old daughter, who was working in the building when it collapsed.”

Tosaporn said the man told him he has one daughter and one son, aged 17 and 12, respectively.

Before coming to Bangkok, the girl had been working as a rubber harvester during the day and attending night school to complete her middle school diploma, the father said.

“This was her first job in Bangkok, and the building collapsed on her first day at work,” Tosaporn added.

The father said he has been sleeping at a shelter in the Chatuchak area, where he has been provided with meals and access to showers.