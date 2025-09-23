Toxic pollution in Kok River causes 1.3 billion baht annual economic losses

Supatchaya added that choices are already being shaped by safety concerns:

“Today, if we must choose between tom yum made with Nile tilapia or Mekong fish, most would pick tilapia, because we value our health more than risking exposure to toxic contamination. But riverside communities may not have that choice. They still depend on the Mekong for drinking water, farming and aquaculture. If we eventually discover that the agricultural produce and meat we consume come from polluted sources, we would all feel uneasy.”

She went on to say that today we are experiencing slow but steady changes in nature, often without realising it. Rising temperatures, for instance, are already having long-term consequences for agricultural yields.

She cited the case of pineapples, where early flowering has reduced both quality and quantity, forcing processing plants to shut down as operators can no longer predict supply with certainty.

Environmental issues are now seen as shared challenges across multiple sectors worldwide. In the United States, for example, when President Donald Trump expanded logging concessions and withdrew from the Paris Agreement, it triggered widespread domestic protests and campaigns under the banner “make polluters pay”, calling for polluters’ profits to be reinvested in environmental protection.

In China, meanwhile, the government has stepped up funding for biodiversity and improved production processes, providing greater momentum for sustainability efforts.

Thailand, however, still lags. Despite relatively high carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, investment in sustainable development remains limited, while the country’s natural resources and ecological assets are being steadily depleted.

Supatchaya concluded by noting that since the Industrial Revolution, the average global income per capita has increased by 13%, yet natural capital has declined by as much as 40%. “If we want real change, it has to begin today,” she said. “The cost of doing nothing is that, by the time the problem fully arrives, it may be too late for us to cope.”

