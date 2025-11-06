18 Cambodian POWs to be released at Ban Phak Kad checkpoint on Nov 12

The 18 Cambodian soldiers were captured by the 2nd Army Region following a clash in Sam Tae area of Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket province, on July 29, after Cambodian troops fired heavy weapons into Thai territory. Thai cavalry special forces launched a counter-attack to clear the Cambodian position, resulting in the capture of the troops.

According to the Thai Army, the Cambodian soldiers surrendered without resistance or further hostility. They were disarmed and detained in accordance with international humanitarian standards.

Among the 18 detainees are one lieutenant, two sergeants, twelve corporals, two lance corporals and one private. One of the soldiers, Sergeant Mom Ridtee, sustained gunshot wounds to the right hip and left arm and was treated surgically at a Thai hospital. Two other Cambodian soldiers were found dead in the area after the clash.

All 18 detainees have since been held under the supervision of the 2nd Army Region in a designated safe zone, where they have received basic care including clothing, food, drinking water and medical treatment as needed.

The Thai Army stated that all actions were conducted under international military standards and humanitarian principles ahead of their scheduled repatriation on November 12.