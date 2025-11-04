Thai Armed Forces confirms POW release only after cessation of hostilities

Group Captain Jongjet Vacharanan, Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), addressed public concerns regarding the release of prisoners of war (POWs), withdrawal of heavy weapons, and the clearance of landmines in the Thailand-Cambodia border area.

The RTARF clarified that POWs will only be released when the “state of hostility has ended”, and the process will follow strict protocols. This can occur once the two countries have completed the following two key actions:

1. Withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area:

Both countries must complete the full 100% withdrawal of heavy weaponry, including rocket launchers, artillery, and tanks, in accordance with the agreement, under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) and relevant agencies.

2. Landmine clearance in five out of the 13 affected areas along the border, with no obstructions from either side:

These areas include: