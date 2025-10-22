Thailand pressures Cambodia over POW issue, Kok An’s children

According to reports, Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday (October 21) discussed a confidential agenda proposed by Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit outlining a five-point framework for the upcoming special session of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 23.
The proposed framework includes:
Reports said the Cabinet endorsed the framework. On the issue of prisoners of war raised by Cambodia in a draft peace agreement, Thailand insisted that Phnom Penh must first comply with the four key conditions before any exchange or repatriation could take place.
Reports also said the Cabinet followed up on Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s directive for the Department of Provincial Administration to revoke the Thai nationality of individuals involved in online scams, particularly dual citizens. The list reportedly includes two children of Kok An, wanted by Thai courts for their alleged involvement in online gambling operations.
US–Thai cooperation on scam crackdown
Separately, Anutin met with Robert F. Godec, the US ambassador to Thailand, to discuss bilateral cooperation on transnational scam suppression. US cybercrime specialists are expected to visit Thailand in November to exchange intelligence and share a list of scam-related suspects with Thai authorities.