Thailand pressures Cambodia over POW issue, Kok An’s children

Reports said the Cabinet endorsed the framework. On the issue of prisoners of war raised by Cambodia in a draft peace agreement, Thailand insisted that Phnom Penh must first comply with the four key conditions before any exchange or repatriation could take place.

Dual-citizenship scammers to lose Thai nationality

Reports also said the Cabinet followed up on Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s directive for the Department of Provincial Administration to revoke the Thai nationality of individuals involved in online scams, particularly dual citizens. The list reportedly includes two children of Kok An, wanted by Thai courts for their alleged involvement in online gambling operations.