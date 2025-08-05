Army spokesperson responds to Cambodia’s demand for POW repatriation

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday (August 5), addressed Cambodia’s demand for the repatriation of Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs). He clarified that the issue is already being handled through the proper international legal channels.

The spokesperson suggested that Cambodia’s demand might be intended to undermine Thailand’s credibility in the eyes of the international community, but stressed that Thailand had acted in full compliance with international law and humanitarian standards, in stark contrast to Cambodia’s approach.

Regarding the Cambodian POWs, Winthai emphasised that Thailand had a legitimate reason for detaining the prisoners, by international law and the Geneva Conventions, and has treated them with utmost care.

In the past, Thailand had repatriated 18 deceased Cambodian soldiers according to international procedures, showing respect for the fallen, even though they were from an opposing force.