Army spokesperson responds to Cambodia’s demand for POW repatriation

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday (August 5), addressed Cambodia’s demand for the repatriation of Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs). He clarified that the issue is already being handled through the proper international legal channels.
The spokesperson suggested that Cambodia’s demand might be intended to undermine Thailand’s credibility in the eyes of the international community, but stressed that Thailand had acted in full compliance with international law and humanitarian standards, in stark contrast to Cambodia’s approach.
Regarding the Cambodian POWs, Winthai emphasised that Thailand had a legitimate reason for detaining the prisoners, by international law and the Geneva Conventions, and has treated them with utmost care.
In the past, Thailand had repatriated 18 deceased Cambodian soldiers according to international procedures, showing respect for the fallen, even though they were from an opposing force.
On August 1, 2025, Thailand also repatriated two severely injured Cambodian soldiers, after providing them with medical care in line with the Geneva Conventions.
Despite this, Cambodia recently filed a complaint with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). In response, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately protested the Cambodian claims.
Winthai pointed out the contradictions in Cambodia’s stance, questioning why Cambodia had not taken proper action to collect and honour its fallen soldiers on its side of the border, in line with international humanitarian standards, as Thailand had done. He noted that Thailand had treated the repatriated Cambodian soldiers with dignity, in keeping with the principles of human decency.
Furthermore, Winthai questioned why Cambodia had not shown any diplomatic courtesy or gratitude for Thailand’s actions in repatriating the bodies of 18 soldiers and returning the two POWs. He also criticised the two repatriated prisoners for spreading false information and making accusations against Thailand, despite having signed a statement under international law and human rights standards.
ICRC Inspection
To address any concerns about the treatment of POWs, the Royal Thai Army, the 2nd Army Region, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have invited the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to inspect the conditions and the handling of the prisoners.
Winthai made it clear that the invitation to the ICRC was not a result of any request from the Cambodian authorities. He noted, “Cambodia must know that we had already planned to invite the ICRC, so they quickly shifted their narrative, claiming it was due to their request.”
He also addressed claims made by Cambodian media, which cited intelligence sources alleging that Thailand was planning an assassination attempt against former Prime Minister Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Winthai dismissed the reports as fake news with no credibility, similar to numerous other unfounded claims in the past.
Subsequently, the Royal Thai Air Force's official social media page posted a statement confirming that the reports of a planned assassination involving Thai military aircraft were fake news.