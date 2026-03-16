20 crew members from Mayuree Naree return safely to Thailand

20 Thai crew members of the Mayuree Naree arrived safely in Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (March 16) at 6am after receiving coordinated assistance from the Thai and Omani governments following the attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

They were welcomed and assisted by officials from the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while senior executives from Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL), the vessel's owner, were also at the airport and worked closely with the relevant agencies to facilitate the crew’s return.

The 20 crew members declined to speak with the media and boarded a bus to a hotel immediately upon arrival.