20 crew members from Mayuree Naree return safely to Thailand

20 Thai crew members of the Mayuree Naree arrived safely in Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (March 16) at 6am after receiving coordinated assistance from the Thai and Omani governments following the attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
They were welcomed and assisted by officials from the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while senior executives from Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL), the vessel's owner, were also at the airport and worked closely with the relevant agencies to facilitate the crew’s return.
The 20 crew members declined to speak with the media and boarded a bus to a hotel immediately upon arrival.
Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said all 20 crew members had returned safely thanks to close intergovernmental coordination, with the journey back to Thailand taking more than 10 hours.
She said the return operation was made possible through cooperation among multiple agencies in Thailand and overseas.
After their arrival in Thailand, the company arranged appropriate welfare support for the crew, including physical health checks and mental health assessments by specialists, as part of its welfare guidelines to support both their physical and mental well-being.
PSL also thanked all agencies and individuals involved for their support and assistance throughout the process, which played an important role in enabling the crew to return safely to Thailand.
Efforts are continuing to assist and track the remaining three crew members.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held a direct telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on March 16 to press for urgent assistance.
PSL said its highest priority at this time remains tracking the remaining three crew members.