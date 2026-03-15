Formula One cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix amid Middle East conflict

The Liberty Media-owned championship said no replacement races would be added next month, while the Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds scheduled alongside the two events will also not go ahead at their planned times.

The decision was made after consultations involving Formula One, the FIA, local promoters and FIA member clubs in the region, with safety cited as the main consideration.

The Bahrain round had been scheduled for the April 10-12 weekend as the fourth race of the 2026 season, with the Saudi Arabian round due to follow on April 17-19 as round five.

Both events were set to be run at night under floodlights, with Bahrain at Sakhir and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

Formula One has already raced in Australia and is in China this weekend, with Japan next on March 29.

If the two April races are not moved to a later date, the calendar will fall from 24 rounds to 22.