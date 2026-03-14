US sends 2,500 Marines, F-35s to bolster Middle East force

The United States is sending about 2,500 additional Marines, backed by warships and F-35 fighter jets, to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East as it intensifies pressure on Iran.

Xinhua reported that the deployment followed US air strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub.

President Donald Trump later said on Truth Social that he had decided not to strike the island’s oil infrastructure, but warned that he could change that decision if Iran or any other party tried to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharg Island lies in the Persian Gulf off Iran’s coast and handles about 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it one of the country’s most strategically important energy assets.

Kingsley Wilson, a Pentagon spokesperson, said more than 50,000 US troops are involved in operations linked to the conflict, while US Central Command has said thousands of targets have been struck since the campaign began. Separate reporting has described extensive damage to Iranian naval assets, including mine-laying vessels.