Defence Minister says Cambodia agrees to clear mines in only 5 of 13 border areas

Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit revealed that Thailand had proposed a joint operation with Cambodia to clear landmines along 13 border areas, but the Cambodian side agreed to proceed with only five pilot zones. Notably, the area around Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, which lies within Thai sovereign territory, was not accepted by Cambodia for inclusion in the first phase.

“We will move forward with the five agreed areas first. Once those are completed, we will revisit the remaining eight zones. If progress continues smoothly, the atmosphere will gradually improve,” Gen Nattaphon said.

He added that Thai authorities are also committed to five key bilateral missions agreed upon with Cambodia:

Withdrawal of heavy weapons Landmine clearance Border management Construction of border fences Crackdown on scam networks

Gen Nattaphon stressed that while many issues remain unresolved, the military has not been complacent. He reiterated that Prasat Ta Kwai remains indisputably under Thai sovereignty, though discussions with Cambodia will determine how and when further action will be taken.

“I’m not saying we must use force — but I won’t rule out the possibility if absolutely necessary. Initially, we will prioritise peaceful solutions through bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). If we can achieve success in these five key areas, it will signal progress. Doing more than that simultaneously would exceed the government and military’s current capacity. I assure the public that we have not abandoned any issue — we will proceed step by step, depending on the evolving situation,” he stated.