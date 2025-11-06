Defence Minister says Cambodia agrees to clear mines in only 5 of 13 border areas

Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit revealed that Thailand had proposed a joint operation with Cambodia to clear landmines along 13 border areas, but the Cambodian side agreed to proceed with only five pilot zones. Notably, the area around Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, which lies within Thai sovereign territory, was not accepted by Cambodia for inclusion in the first phase.
“We will move forward with the five agreed areas first. Once those are completed, we will revisit the remaining eight zones. If progress continues smoothly, the atmosphere will gradually improve,” Gen Nattaphon said.
He added that Thai authorities are also committed to five key bilateral missions agreed upon with Cambodia:
Gen Nattaphon stressed that while many issues remain unresolved, the military has not been complacent. He reiterated that Prasat Ta Kwai remains indisputably under Thai sovereignty, though discussions with Cambodia will determine how and when further action will be taken.
“I’m not saying we must use force — but I won’t rule out the possibility if absolutely necessary. Initially, we will prioritise peaceful solutions through bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). If we can achieve success in these five key areas, it will signal progress. Doing more than that simultaneously would exceed the government and military’s current capacity. I assure the public that we have not abandoned any issue — we will proceed step by step, depending on the evolving situation,” he stated.
When asked whether the Prasat Ta Kwai issue could eventually lead to the use of military force if negotiations fail, Gen Nattaphon responded:
“Yes, that’s possible, but only as a last resort. We will pursue peaceful means first through existing diplomatic mechanisms. It does not mean we intend to reclaim the site by force — only if an unexpected incident occurs would military action become unavoidable.”
Regarding Prasat Khana, where Cambodia has reportedly constructed a staircase and cable car encroaching into Thai territory, the minister said this issue ranks as the sixth and seventh priority, following the five urgent tasks.
“We have already lodged protests and will take further action once the first five missions are complete. Our first priority remains peaceful dialogue. Military force is not desired. The international community has recognised and commended Thailand’s diplomatic approach, as confirmed by our Foreign Minister’s recent statements at global forums. We will continue on this path, using force only if absolutely necessary,” Gen Nattaphon affirmed.