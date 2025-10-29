Mines and UXO found at Thai-Cambodian border near Trat, says RTN

RAdm Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), revealed on Wednesday that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) had carried out a mine clearance operation in the border area of Ban Nong Ree, Mueang District, Trat.
This urgent operation follows a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which authorised the clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the area.
During the operation, the military engineering unit discovered and safely removed several items, including one new PMN-2 anti-personnel mine, one Type-72 mine, two Kor 61 grenades, one Kor 82 grenade, and one RPG round.
Parat emphasised that this mission reflects the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, supporting government policies, and restoring the safety of the border region to ensure a stable and secure life for local communities.