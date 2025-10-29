Mines and UXO found at Thai-Cambodian border near Trat, says RTN

RAdm Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), revealed on Wednesday that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) had carried out a mine clearance operation in the border area of Ban Nong Ree, Mueang District, Trat.

This urgent operation follows a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which authorised the clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the area.