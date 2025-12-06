Indonesians climb over logs in walk to aid centre as flood deaths rise over 900

Cyclone-driven downpours have triggered floods and landslides across three provinces on Sumatra, including Aceh, killing 908 people and leaving 410 still unaccounted for, according to government figures released on Saturday.

The same storm systems have also claimed about 200 lives in southern Thailand and Malaysia.

In Aceh Tamiang, on Sumatra’s north-eastern coast, survivors described picking their way through mud, scattered logs and overturned cars to an aid distribution centre set up by volunteers.

Witnesses said volunteers were handing out dry clothes and had brought in a tanker truck so people could refill plastic bottles with clean water.