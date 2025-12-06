Australian authorities urge thousands to flee New South Wales bushfires

“Leave now if the path is clear towards Woy Woy,” the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said on its website, urging residents not to delay their departure.

A searing heatwave across the state, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, sharply heightened fire danger, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“Please look out for each other and follow advice from authorities,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement, as firefighters grappled with difficult conditions.

More than 50 bushfires were burning across New South Wales late on Saturday, officials said.

That included a major blaze in the Upper Hunter region, also at the top “emergency” warning level, which had already burned nearly 10,000 hectares (around 25,000 acres).