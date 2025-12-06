US$50m sale for scam-linked Singapore building pulled after 3 days

Located in the Bukit Merah vicinity, the property at 2 Jalan Kilang Barat was put up for sale for about $50 million on Dec 2.

No reasons were offered for the listing’s removal.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times has learnt that the building’s owner, 25-year-old Chen Xiaoxuan, is assisting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) with its investigations into embattled Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi.

Her father, Tan Yew Kiat, 49, was arrested over his suspected involvement in money laundering offences.

Police had raided his office in Kung Chong Road in late November in connection with the US probe into Chen Zhi.

Originally from China, Chen Zhi heads the Prince Group, which is involved in property development and financial services.