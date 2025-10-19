Clearance of landmines on two plots near Sa Kaeo border due to be completed Sunday

Troops are scheduled to complete the clearance of landmines on two plots at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, near the Sa Kaeo border, by Sunday, with both plots set to be returned to their owners on Monday.

The two plots — Plot No. 55 and Plot No. 56 — are located in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Tambon Khok Sung, Khok Sung district.

So far, troops have cleared 48,700 square metres out of 52,000 square metres across the two plots after four days of operations. No additional landmines were detected on Sunday.

Initially, troops expected the operation to take several weeks, but the timeframe was shortened with the deployment of two mine-clearing vehicles from the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC).