First Army speeds up mine clearance and bunker work in Sa Kaeo

Lt Gen Worayot Leuangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, has assigned Maj Gen Sitthiporn Chulapana, Deputy Commander (2), to inspect progress on security operations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo Province on Monday.
The visit aimed to boost public confidence in the army’s readiness to safeguard both citizens and national sovereignty.
The deputy commander reviewed the ongoing mission to clear landmines in Ban Nong Chan village to establish safe zones for residents.
The Burapha Task Force, in collaboration with the Second Engineer Battalion and the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), deployed humanitarian demining teams and heavy machinery—including two GCS-200 mine-clearing vehicles and an armoured vegetation cutter.
The operation successfully cleared and declared 11,000 square metres of landmine-free area on the first day.
Sitthiporn also inspected the progress of the Royal Thai Army’s “Hathaithip Fund” project, which began on October 21 under the supervision of the Burapha Task Force. The initiative involves constructing three civilian shelters and ten bunkers, with overall progress now at 32%.
During the visit, he also observed emergency response drills designed to enhance tactical preparedness and operational efficiency. He stressed the importance of interagency coordination and strict law enforcement to maintain stability and ensure public safety in the border areas.
The First Army Area Command reaffirmed its full readiness to defend Thailand’s territorial integrity and protect the well-being of all border residents.